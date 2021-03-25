This Video of Toolz Giving her Kids Home Music Lessons is so Hilarious 🤣

On-air personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren is always serving fun-filled family moments with her kids Chairman and General and she’s at it again🤣

This time, she’s homeschooling her boys on music lessons and it’s so amusing to watch.

Toolz shared the video on Instagram where she was seen teaching her kids to play the popular “KPK” song on their xylophone

In the caption, she wrote:

Taking bookings for home music lessons with (self-taught) Mrs Oniru-Demuren 😁

50k per lesson, bulk bookings will attract a 10% discount

👀🤣🤣

Watch the hilarious video below: