Connect with us

Inspired

STER’s “The Sexual Harassment Project” wins UN’s SDG Action Mobilize Award

Inspired

In honour of Women's History Month, Audiomack spotlights Women breaking ground in the Music Industry | Here's the full list

Career Inspired News Scoop

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: The Power Game & Women Getting in Formation

Career Inspired

Nabila Aguele is Now a Member of the INSEAD Board of Directors!

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

Inspired News

5 Things to Know About 15-year old Faith Odunsi, the Global Open Mathematics Tournament Champion

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 374

Inspired

Here’s the 2021 List of 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria

BN TV Inspired

Kemi Adetiba's Docu-series "ObongAnwan - The Honest Conversation Series" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

Inspired

STER’s “The Sexual Harassment Project” wins UN’s SDG Action Mobilize Award

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The winners of the United Nations SDG Action Awards for 2021 have been announced.

On the winners list is “The Sexual Harassment Project”, pioneered by Stand to End Rape (STER) which exposes and fights against sexual and gender-based violence in educational institutions in Nigeria. 

Mobilize, Inspire, and Connect are the three categories for the awards. There were three finalists in each category from which winners were chosen.

The Sexual Harassment Project was nominated in the Mobilize category alongside El Avispero and the Sustainable Development Festival.

Fight Forever Chemical Campaign, Rap2Rep, and Sigs TV were all finalists in the Inspire category, which was eventually won by Sigs TV.

Entrepioneers 2030, Equal Measures 2030, and Next Wave Plastics were finalists in the Connect category, with Next Wave Plastics taking home the award.

Announcing the award on Twitter, UN SDG Action Campaign wrote:

Presenting the #SDGAwards Mobilize winner! The Sexual Harassment Project @StandtoEndRape exposes &fights against sexual and gender-based violence in educational institutions in Nigeria, as captured in the #BBCAfricaEye documentary #SexForGrades

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php