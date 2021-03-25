Connect with us

In honour of Women's History Month, Audiomack spotlights Women breaking ground in the Music Industry | Here's the full list

STER’s “The Sexual Harassment Project” wins UN’s SDG Action Mobilize Award

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Mfonobong Inyang: The Power Game & Women Getting in Formation

Nabila Aguele is Now a Member of the INSEAD Board of Directors!

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

5 Things to Know About 15-year old Faith Odunsi, the Global Open Mathematics Tournament Champion

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 374

Here’s the 2021 List of 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria

Kemi Adetiba's Docu-series "ObongAnwan - The Honest Conversation Series" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

Published

1 day ago

 on

As the world celebrates Women’s History Month, we recognize women making their marks across all works of life, including the music industry.
Women in the African music industry have proven their ability to break ground with unique sounds and by encouraging inclusion, more women are given a platform to revolutionize the global music landscape.

Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent.
Tapping into this year’s global International Women’s Day theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlights how these women are challenging inequality and fostering inclusion within the African music scene, through a video compilation amplifying their shared voices towards accelerating gender parity.
The video serves as a call to action for other individuals in the African music industry to lend their support in creating a gender-balanced world.

In addition to this, Audiomack is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change with its #FemaleForces Audiomack playlist full of tracks by both emerging and established female artists across the continent.

Check out the phenomenal women who graced the video and who #ChooseToChallenge

Aika: A vibrant singer, rapper, and writer, Aika is one of the dynamic personalities of the Tanzanian-based musical duo – Navy Kenzo.

Charlotte Bwana: As the Head of Business Development & Media Partnerships for Audiomack in Africa, Char fosters the growth of the African music industry by creating a platform for talents across the continent.

Kay Faith: A South African-born and Cape Town-based audio engineer and producer, Kay strives to better the South African music scene and to ensure the world recognizes Africa’s unique talent and style.

Ms Cosmo: Ms Cosmo is one of South Africa’s most recognized hip-hop DJs and has quickly made her mark on the African Continent as a hip-hop Queen.

Muthoni Drummer Queen: A singer, rapper, and drummer from Kenya, Muthoni has been juggling her creative hats between making music and running Blankets & Wine, a festival she founded to increase access for African artists to live audiences.

MzVee: MzVee is a Ghanaian singer, Afropop, dancehall, and R&B artiste. MzVee was named in MTV Base’s list of the top African artistes to watch out for in 2016 and continues to receive both critical and commercial acclaim for her work.

Nadia Mukami: Nadia Mukami is a Kenyan singer and songwriter and is recognized as one of the voices to look out for in the region.

Osagie O: Osagie is the Country Manager for ONErpm Nigeria, one of today’s fastest-growing music companies in the global marketplace. Her work in breaking Wizkid, one of Nigeria’s most acclaimed musicians solidified her presence in the African music industry.

Yemi Alade: Nigerian Afropop /R&B artiste and entertainer, Yemi Alade was the first female Afropop artist to hit over 100million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single “Johnny” which is now the most views video from an African female artiste.
Zuchu: Zuchu is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and recording artist. She was awarded the Silver Play Button by YouTube for becoming the first East African female artist to exceed more than 100,000 subscribers within a week.

