Huge Win for Omolola Salako as She Wins Astellas’ C3 Grand Prize

Published

21 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @dromololasalako

After pitching her idea to a panel of expert judges, Omolola Salako, the founder and CEO of Oncopadi Digital Cancer Clinic, was chosen as this year’s Astellas Pharma C3 Grand Prize Winner. Omolola’s Oncopadi provides cancer care and health management services for individuals.

Omolola Salako was included in our #BellaNaijaWCW feature. Click here to learn more about her and her work.

“The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that aims to address the complexities of the cancer journey by funding the best ideas in cancer care beyond medicine,” the description of the company states. “The C3 Prize sparks innovative developments in cancer care, tackling cancer challenges by awarding the winners with prize money and connecting them with resources and support”.

Omolola is also the founder of Sebeccly Cancer Care whose vision is to care for and empower cancer patients to fulfil their survivorship potential while ending inequality in cancer care. She was motivated to help the cancer community after her sister passed away from advanced kidney cancer.

She plans to use the C3 Prize funds to extend Oncopadi’s scope so that more patients can engage with doctors and get care before their cancer has spread.

“I believe anyone diagnosed with cancer should have instant access to accurate cancer information and support to help them make better health decisions,” Omolola Salako said. “Oncopadi is improving the experience of people with cancer and empowering a new model of medicine that makes patients equal partners in their care. I am grateful for the opportunity to expand the reach of Oncopadi’s mobile cancer app to more people living with cancer in Nigeria to provide telemedicine, symptom trackers, educational materials and support groups to empower patients in their care.”

Reacting to the news of her win, Omolola wrote on Instagram:

What can I say?
I won the #C3Prize
I am delighted to have brought the #C3prize home. It’s a win for me, you, Nigeria and Africa.
On days like these, I am grateful to family and friends for your support.
The #Astellas C3Prize will advance @oncopadiapp ‘s mission to demystify cancer care in Africa.#Team @oncopadiapp we mooove.
I am excited, grateful and do not take this win for granted.
Thank you #AstellasPharmaUS

We celebrate Omolola and we’re rooting for her!

Photo Credit: dromololasalako

