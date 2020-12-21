Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi & Temie Giwa-Tubosun to Join John Legend on Global Citizen Prize Show | Today, 9 PM

Connect with us

The Executive Director of Stand To End Rape (STER), Ayodeji Osowobi, the first-ever recipient of Nigeria’s Hero Award, Founder of Life Bank, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the winner of Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader and other winners will be live on Trace Naija, today, December 21, 2020, at 9 PM for the 2020 Global Citizen Prize show.

The show will also feature other amazing appearance and performances.

For the second year running, John Legend, 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, according to People magazine, and all-round Christmas miracle will host and perform at Global Citizen Prize.

You’ll also see performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly, with some very special appearances from John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scott Evans, and Usher.

You don’t want to miss it.

