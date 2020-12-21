Global Citizen Prize Awards launches on TRACE NAIJA + Features John Legend (Host), Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet & Temie Giwa-Tubosun

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen will recognize, Bryan Stevenson, Sir Elton John, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Warren Buffett, Sesame Workshop, and the Co-Founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement for their efforts in shaping the world we want and doing pivotal work to help end extreme poverty.Hosted by John Legend, the award ceremony will feature an incredible musical line-up, which includes performances from Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly. The event will also feature presenters including John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scott Evans, and Usher.

“We are honored to celebrate this year’s ‘Global Citizen Prize’ winners who have made it their life’s mission to be the change we want to see in the world,” said HUGH EVANS, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF GLOBAL CITIZEN. “Our hope is that through this award, their leadership will inspire people all around the world to make an impact in their own communities, at a time when the world needs it most!”

Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize include Cisco, P&G, and Citi. This year’s Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across six categories, including Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award, and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

LifeBank Founder Temie Giwa-Tubosun will receive the Global Citizen Business Leader Prize, which honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact. Recognized for her work as a health advocate in addressing blood shortages in Nigeria, as well as her innovative use of technology and the partnerships harnessed to expand LifeBank initiatives, Giwa-Tubosun is also recognized for LifeBank’s COVID-19 response, including creating a national register, launching testing centers, and free delivery of medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients in isolation centers.

The Global Citizen Prize: Nigeria Hero Award, which celebrates individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the Global Goals and championing the most vulnerable, will be presented to the Executive Director of Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER), Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (Nigeria).



The Global Citizen Prize is produced by Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudnysky, and Jayson Belt for Live Animals and Hugh Evans, Liza Henshaw, Lee Rolontz, Katie Hill, and Molly McGuiness for Global Citizen. The Prize has also received support from in-kind supporters, including Bandsintown, BellaN aija, BOO! Surprising Media Solutions, Central Ontario Broadcasting, Curb Taxi Media, Der Stern, The Economist, Forbes, Grassroots Advertising, Inc., iHeartMedia, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Marketing and Media Ltd., Mass-Media, The Beat 9.99FM, The New York Times, Seen Media Group, Spotify, Superiate, TIDAL, Twitter, UK-Billboards, Vanguard Media and XP Digital.

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens have mobilized $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

For more information about the Global Citizen Prize, please visit www.globalcitizen.org/ prize and follow @glblctznafrica Twitter , Facebook, and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

