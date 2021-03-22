“It had to Come From a Genuine Place” – Teni on Debut Album “Wondaland” in her Interview #WithChude

In this tell it all interview #WithChude​, singer Teni shares down moments of her life and talks about her new album “Wondaland“, family, loss and feminism.

Talkin about the affection people feel for her, Teni says,

I just feel like, most times, people can just tell who is genuine and who really wants it so I feel like I’ve never been who I’m not. I’ve always been open so maybe that’s why.

Concerning slowing down last year, she says,

I had to record my album. I just had to. I’d been flying so much, but this is my first album and it just had to come from a rushed place. Not from a jam-packed place where I’m just picking songs. It had to come from a genuine place. I’ll never have a first album again. So I had to slow down, take my time to record this album.

She also reveals that she went to her home town in Ondo state to record some of the songs on her album.

Watch the conversation below: