"It had to Come From a Genuine Place" - Teni on Debut Album "Wondaland" in her Interview #WithChude

Keep Up with the Restless Undergrads in Episode 4 of "Bad Gang"

Shukri Toefy of Fortified Group shares Insights on Being a CEO in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

The Next Baby Scan + a Cute Lunch Date - Adanna & David take us through a Day in their Lives

Watch Valerie Ike share Laughter & some Shots with Àmìolá in New Vlog

Barack Obama Reflects on His Life, "A Promised Land" & Why He Will Always be Thankful for Michelle

Sisi Jemimah's Chicken Wrap Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water!

Tobi Onafowokan details his Struggle of Faith as a Pastor's Kid on Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

Burna Boy talks Winning his First Grammy Award & Africans Telling their Own Stories | Watch

FJ finds himself in a Dangerous Situation in Episode 5 (Getaway Car) of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

“It had to Come From a Genuine Place” – Teni on Debut Album “Wondaland” in her Interview #WithChude

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In this tell it all interview #WithChude​, singer Teni shares down moments of her life and talks about her new album “Wondaland“, family, loss and feminism.

Talkin about the affection people feel for her, Teni says,

I just feel like, most times, people can just tell who is genuine and who really wants it so I feel like I’ve never been who I’m not. I’ve always been open so maybe that’s why.

Concerning slowing down last year, she says,

I had to record my album. I just had to. I’d been flying so much, but this is my first album and it just had to come from a rushed place. Not from a jam-packed place where I’m just picking songs. It had to come from a genuine place. I’ll never have a first album again. So I had to slow down, take my time to record this album.

She also reveals that she went to her home town in Ondo state to record some of the songs on her album.

Watch the conversation below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Power Game & Women Getting in Formation

Money Matters with Nimi: The Proverbs 31 Superwoman – Could She Be You?

E.B. Ayo: My Experience with Racism

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria
