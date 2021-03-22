Shukri Toefy of Fortified Group shares Insights on Being a CEO in this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Shukri Toefy, an entrepreneur, film producer and Chief Executive Officer at Fortified Group.

Shukri Toefy was born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1984. He attended the University of Cape Town in 2003 where he later graduated with a degree in Law and Politics.

Shukri met Amr Singh as a student at the University of Cape Town. The two became friends and went on to found Fort after choosing to miss their graduation ceremony to take a job filming in Dublin, Ireland.

Shukri has served on a number of boards, including The Cape Film Commission, Sizalo Investment Group and Kinza.org, and has presented at numerous events locally and abroad on a range of topics including entrepreneurship, leadership, strategic brand communication and shared knowledge.

Watch the new episode below: