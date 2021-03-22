Connect with us

BN TV

Shukri Toefy of Fortified Group shares Insights on Being a CEO in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Keep Up with the Restless Undergrads in Episode 4 of "Bad Gang"

BN TV Music

"It had to Come From a Genuine Place" - Teni on Debut Album "Wondaland" in her Interview #WithChude

BN TV

The Next Baby Scan + a Cute Lunch Date - Adanna & David take us through a Day in their Lives

BN TV

Watch Valerie Ike share Laughter & some Shots with Àmìolá in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Barack Obama Reflects on His Life, "A Promised Land" & Why He Will Always be Thankful for Michelle

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Chicken Wrap Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water!

BN TV

Tobi Onafowokan details his Struggle of Faith as a Pastor's Kid on Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy talks Winning his First Grammy Award & Africans Telling their Own Stories | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ finds himself in a Dangerous Situation in Episode 5 (Getaway Car) of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV

Shukri Toefy of Fortified Group shares Insights on Being a CEO in this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Published

25 mins ago

 on

This week on “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Shukri Toefy, an entrepreneur, film producer and Chief Executive Officer at Fortified Group.

Shukri Toefy was born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1984. He attended the University of Cape Town in 2003 where he later graduated with a degree in Law and Politics.

Shukri met Amr Singh as a student at the University of Cape Town. The two became friends and went on to found Fort after choosing to miss their graduation ceremony to take a job filming in Dublin, Ireland.

Shukri has served on a number of boards, including The Cape Film Commission, Sizalo Investment Group and Kinza.org, and has presented at numerous events locally and abroad on a range of topics including entrepreneurship, leadership, strategic brand communication and shared knowledge.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Power Game & Women Getting in Formation

Money Matters with Nimi: The Proverbs 31 Superwoman – Could She Be You?

E.B. Ayo: My Experience with Racism

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php