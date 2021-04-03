Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK



Mr Eazi’s singles “Leg Over”, “Decline” and “Operator” are now certified silver in the UK after selling over 1.4 million units.

Mr Eazi took to Twitter to share the feat with his fans. In a tweet, he shared a photo of the three silver plaques. Mr Eazi in his post wrote:

Brand new special delivery from the U.K, Over 1.4 million Records sold in the U.K. on these 3 songs! Give thanks 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/YIFkvtNiov — Ajibade 👑 (@mreazi) April 3, 2021

In another post, he thanked DJ Edu for ‘leaking’ “Leg Over” on his show BBC Radio 1Xtra. He added that if not for that act and the show, that single might have never dropped.