"How I Choose to Look... Is My Choice" - Khloe Kardashian is All About Self Love & Body Positivity

Guess Who's Back... Osas Ighodaro 💃🏽

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project is an Invictus Games docuseries "Heart of Invictus"

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on what She'll Miss Most about Chadwick Boseman on "The Ellen Show"

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

A Quick Reminder that Yvonne Jegede is a Real Stunner

Follow the Struggles of a New Mum in Kinsman Media's Short Film, "After One"

"Breaded Life" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olugbenga Agboola, Burna Boy make Forbes Africa's '100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons' list

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Khloe Kardashian has released a statement regarding a viral unedited photo of her which sparked several opinions. People compared the photo to Khloe’s own Instagram posts, pointing out the differences in her looks.

When the news got out that the Kardashians were reportedly attempting to delete any evidence of the photo and have it removed from the internet, it became even more of a deal. This caused even more discussion on social media, attracting both criticism and praise for the reality star. On Wednesday, Khloe responded to the criticisms by going live on her Instagram page.

Khloe went on to share clips from the live on her feed and attached a statement to the post which she captioned “PS – Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝.”

In her statement, Khloe wrote:

Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattereing, in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then share it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.

In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule ad judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. “Khloé is the fat sister.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.” The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.”

Should I go on?

Read the full statement below:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @khloekardashian

