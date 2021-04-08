"How I Choose to Look... Is My Choice" - Khloe Kardashian is All About Self Love & Body Positivity

Khloe Kardashian has released a statement regarding a viral unedited photo of her which sparked several opinions. People compared the photo to Khloe’s own Instagram posts, pointing out the differences in her looks.

When the news got out that the Kardashians were reportedly attempting to delete any evidence of the photo and have it removed from the internet, it became even more of a deal. This caused even more discussion on social media, attracting both criticism and praise for the reality star. On Wednesday, Khloe responded to the criticisms by going live on her Instagram page.

Khloe went on to share clips from the live on her feed and attached a statement to the post which she captioned “PS – Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝.”

In her statement, Khloe wrote:

Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattereing, in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then share it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are. In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule ad judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. “Khloé is the fat sister.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.” The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.” Should I go on?

