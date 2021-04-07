Guess Who's Back... Osas Ighodaro 💃🏽

Nollywood actor, host, producer and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro is back like she never left!

Having lost her mom last year, Osas took a break from Nollywood to mourn the loss of her mother and has certainly been missed so much. We are uber-excited that she’s back and we get to see her on our screens and in our circles again.

Osas shared a post on social media and announcing her comeback, she wrote:

I’ve missed you all too.

I am my Mothers Legacy and it’s time to get back to making her proud – so help me God🙏🏾 It’s been a very trying few months but I’m grateful for all the love and prayers and support you all have shown me.

I’ve seen your messages and concern and support and all I can say is Thank you from the bottom of my heart – it has helped in getting me through – one day at a time.

God’s blessings to you all. I truly appreciate it. Peace, Love & Blessings

It a great moment to catch up and these gorgeous photos of her say everything you need to know.

Sending BN love and light your way, Osas❤

Credit:

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Makeup: @adella_makeup

Hair: @touchofibee