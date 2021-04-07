Connect with us

Guess Who's Back... Osas Ighodaro 💃🏽

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project is an Invictus Games docuseries "Heart of Invictus"

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on what She'll Miss Most about Chadwick Boseman on "The Ellen Show"

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

A Quick Reminder that Yvonne Jegede is a Real Stunner

Follow the Struggles of a New Mum in Kinsman Media's Short Film, "After One"

"Breaded Life" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olugbenga Agboola, Burna Boy make Forbes Africa's '100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons' list

People Have a Lot of Thoughts about Regé-Jean Page's Exclusion from "Bridgerton" Season 2

Photo Credit – @ahamibeleme

Nollywood actor, host, producer and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro is back like she never left!

Having lost her mom last year, Osas took a break from Nollywood to mourn the loss of her mother and has certainly been missed so much. We are uber-excited that she’s back and we get to see her on our screens and in our circles again.

Osas shared a post on social media and announcing her comeback, she wrote:

I’ve missed you all too.
I am my Mothers Legacy and it’s time to get back to making her proud – so help me God🙏🏾

It’s been a very trying few months but I’m grateful for all the love and prayers and support you all have shown me.
I’ve seen your messages and concern and support and all I can say is Thank you from the bottom of my heart – it has helped in getting me through – one day at a time.
God’s blessings to you all. I truly appreciate it.

Peace, Love & Blessings

It a great moment to catch up and these gorgeous photos of her say everything you need to know.

Photo Credit – @ahamibeleme

Photo Credit – @ahamibeleme

Photo Credit – @ahamibeleme

Sending BN love and light your way, Osas❤

Credit:
Photography: @ahamibeleme
Makeup: @adella_makeup
Hair: @touchofibee

