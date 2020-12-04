Connect with us

Nollywood

"Mama I love you; I miss you" - Osas Ighodaro’s Heartfelt Tribute One Month after Losing Her Mum

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of "The Ten Virgins" & the Prince on Episode 2

Nollywood

“Still feels like yesterday” - Read Stella Damasus’ Tribute to Jaiye Aboderin 16 Years After His Sad Passing

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins" on BN TV

Movies & TV Nollywood

"Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)" wins the Achilles Valdosta Award at Torino Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

Desmond Ovbiagele's 'The Milkmaid' is Nigeria's Selection for 2021 Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood

'The Milkmaid', 'The Ghost and the House of Truth', 'For Maria: Ebun Pataki' nominated for 2020 AMAA

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade... Meet the Cast of "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

Nollywood

“Mama I love you; I miss you” – Osas Ighodaro’s Heartfelt Tribute One Month after Losing Her Mum

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One month after the sad passing of her beloved mother Patricia Imuetinyan Ighodaro, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro pours out her emotions in a heartfelt tribute.

She shared a photo of her mother and captioned it:

Sweet Mama… today makes it one month since you have gone to be with the Lord. Mama your departure was truly a shock to us all bc you weren’t sick or anything but bc we are God’s children we will not question His will for us.

Mummy, it has not been easy but through prayer and our love for the Lord our God we receive strength and are comforted.

What has gotten me through thus far is that you are with my older siblings, grandparents and other loved ones in heaven. Amen 🙏🏾🕊❤️

Mama I love you; I miss you. All that I do is to give glory to God and make you proud. God is love and He so loved us that He blessed me with you. Mama, in your memory I pray and will work tirelessly to make your legacy proud. RIP Mummy 🙏🏾❤️🕊

1 John 4:16-17
…God is Love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect.🙏🏾❤️🕊

Sending BN love and light ❤️

Photo Credit: @officialosas

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php