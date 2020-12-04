“Mama I love you; I miss you” – Osas Ighodaro’s Heartfelt Tribute One Month after Losing Her Mum

One month after the sad passing of her beloved mother Patricia Imuetinyan Ighodaro, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro pours out her emotions in a heartfelt tribute.

She shared a photo of her mother and captioned it:

Sweet Mama… today makes it one month since you have gone to be with the Lord. Mama your departure was truly a shock to us all bc you weren’t sick or anything but bc we are God’s children we will not question His will for us.

Mummy, it has not been easy but through prayer and our love for the Lord our God we receive strength and are comforted.

What has gotten me through thus far is that you are with my older siblings, grandparents and other loved ones in heaven. Amen 🙏🏾🕊❤️

Mama I love you; I miss you. All that I do is to give glory to God and make you proud. God is love and He so loved us that He blessed me with you. Mama, in your memory I pray and will work tirelessly to make your legacy proud. RIP Mummy 🙏🏾❤️🕊

1 John 4:16-17

…God is Love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect.🙏🏾❤️🕊