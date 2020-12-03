“Still feels like yesterday” – Read Stella Damasus’ Tribute to Jaiye Aboderin 16 Years After His Sad Passing

Nollywood veteran Stella Damasus and her daughter Izzy Bella are remembering and paying tribute to their late husband and father Jaiyejeje Aboderin 16 years after his death.

The mother and daughter shared photos of themselves wearing matching outfits with Jaiye’s photo, and poured out their hearts in the caption.

According to Stella Damascus,

It’s been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn’t sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to. Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up. They decided to do something different this year to honor him. We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that’s what he represented to all who knew him. He brought joy, happiness, comfort and support to all. I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best. Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin

Izzy Bella wrote,

16 years ago today, I lost someone very important to me. At the time, I didn’t fully understand the concept of death and didn’t realize that my father wasn’t coming back from heaven. This really affected me in my later years, and every December, it felt like I lost him over again. But in these same years, I heard many more wonderful stories about him and how much he was celebrated, especially after he passed away. I finally understood why God couldn’t wait to take him up to heaven; because he wasn’t just an extremely amazing human being. He was an angel. So this year, we celebrate the life of my late father. Daddy, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in perfect peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️💕💕 #rip #daddy

Photo Credit: @stelladamasus