Connect with us

Music Scoop

Gyakie inks record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Music

New Music: Ugoccie feat. Kolaboy - Do You Really Like Me

Music

New Video: Abiodun Olapraise - Ma Beru (Fear Not)

Music

New Music: Fireboy feat. Cheque - History

Music

New Music: Cheubeatz - Allow Me

Music

New Music: Vclef Feat. Blessedbwoy – Down

Music

New Music: Martins Luv feat. 99Drizzy - Ukwu

Music

New Music: Olamide & DJ Enimoney - Sugar Daddy

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Patoranking - Temptation

BN TV Music

A Celebration of Joy! Catch Sinach's Live Easter Concert on BN TV

Music

Gyakie inks record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Gyakie, and her team Flip the Music have announced their international record deal with Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records UK, and Sony Music Africa, which includes Sony Music West Africa as the home office, as well as Sony Music East and South Africa.

You should check out her tweet chat with BellaNaija.

Gyakie’s incredible strides in the industry as an Afrobeats force have become difficult to disregard following the success of “Forever” (Remix) featuring Omah Lay, and as the daughter of Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Acheampong of the iconic Lumba Brothers, her musical origins run deep.

Taking to their Instagram to announce the signing, RCA UK posted “Incoming! Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family!”

“I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip the Music on my journey to become a global superstar,” Gyakie told Ghanaian-based Music Channel 4SYTE TV.

Flip the Music President and founder Emmanuel “Electro Mirror” Sedo added, “We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family! Gyakie has become a superstar on African music scene and we have no doubt this partnership will propel her onto the international music scene. We are eager for the journey ahead.”

Flip The Music is a Ghanaian-owned record label that specializes in music promotion and management, and it was established in 2020, the same year Gyakie was signed.

Gyakie has attained huge success in a brief period of time with singles such as “Love Is Pretty” (2019), “Never Like This” (2019), and “Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei” (2020), all of which embodies the characteristics of a deep soul, mixing R&B and neo-soul elements with Afrobeats sensibilities.

Her debut EP release “SEED“, however, set her apart from her contemporaries, amassing 11 million cumulative streams through streaming platforms to date.

Gyakie is set to take over the music industry, with the EP’s lead single “Forever” reaching #1 on the music charts in Nigeria and Ghana and maintaining its dominance on Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller, and YouTube.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Osasu Igbinedion: Ladies, It’s Time To Do Too Much!

Estrella Dale: Pouring Out My Heart to Abba

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Importance of Mentorship For Career Acceleration

Hello Young Nigerians & South Africans! Applications for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD are Now Open!

BN Hot Topic: Is Social Media a Good Place to Tell your Heartbreak Story?
Advertisement
css.php