Fast-rising diva Ugoccie officially premieres a duet version of her viral TikTok hit “Do You Really Like Me?” featuring Kolaboy.

The singer who has previously collaborated with Duncan Mighty broke the social-media space with the fiery trend in the first quarter of 2021. With celebrities like Yemi Alade and Toke Makinwa hopping on the TikTok trend.

Listen to the solo version below:

Listen to the duet below:

