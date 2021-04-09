Fans, Celebrities & Friends Pay Tribute to DMX After His Sad Passing

Connect with us

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Sad news for the hip-hop community today.

Rapper DMX is dead after critical condition fighting for his life.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” family’s statement seen by PEOPLE read in part.

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

According to his former attorney, Murray Richman, the artist has been hospitalized since last week when he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York. Around 11 p.m. on Friday, the incident happened at the rapper’s house. He was rushed to a local hospital in White Plains, New York.

His debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot“, was released in 1998, and he started rapping in the early 1990s. DMX was last seen in front of a live audience in July 2020, during a Verzuz battle with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg that attracted nearly a million people.

Over the years, the rapper recorded many songs, including one of his most commercially successful, “…And Then There Was X,” which was released in 1999 and received a Grammy nomination for best rap song. It was one of the rapper’s three Grammy nominations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with DMX and his family during this difficult time.

Since the late rapper’s death was announced, celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to him on social media. See below all of the tributes fans and celebrities around the country are giving him:

