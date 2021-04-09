Fans, Celebrities & Friends Pay Tribute to DMX After His Sad Passing

Sad news for the hip-hop community today.

Rapper DMX is dead after critical condition fighting for his life.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," family's statement seen by PEOPLE read in part.

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

According to his former attorney, Murray Richman, the artist has been hospitalized since last week when he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York. Around 11 p.m. on Friday, the incident happened at the rapper’s house. He was rushed to a local hospital in White Plains, New York.

His debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot“, was released in 1998, and he started rapping in the early 1990s. DMX was last seen in front of a live audience in July 2020, during a Verzuz battle with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg that attracted nearly a million people.

Over the years, the rapper recorded many songs, including one of his most commercially successful, “…And Then There Was X,” which was released in 1999 and received a Grammy nomination for best rap song. It was one of the rapper’s three Grammy nominations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with DMX and his family during this difficult time.

Since the late rapper’s death was announced, celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to him on social media. See below all of the tributes fans and celebrities around the country are giving him:

One of the fiercest spirits to ever grace hip hop. Rest In Peace DMX. You will see Him for yourself. ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/xDvrTVDM6l — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX. Rap Icon. You will be missed. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XMriGrlD2o — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 9, 2021

rest in peace DMX. like I legitimately hope that his spirit is finally at rest. — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 9, 2021

Your incredible art will allow your spirit to live on forever. Rest in Peace, DMX. 🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/b7yQGa4LdR — Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) April 9, 2021

What A day! Rest In Peace DMX 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/M7NlXUlcz6 — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) April 9, 2021

😔💔 It's been heartbreak the whole day

Now sources say it's true…. Rest in peace DMX — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace DMX. Your music was important for a kid like me growing up in NY. Thank you for everything 🙏🏾 — Dot Da Genius (@DotDaGenius) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

Y’all out here making “RIP DMX” “Rest In Peace DMX” and “Damn DMX” trend and just proving why you can never trust twitter… THEN MAN IS STILL ALIVE — Ross Anthony (@Ross_Swim14) April 9, 2021

One of my favorite rappers as a kid growing up. I probably played "It's Dark and Hell is Hot" and "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood" on loop for hours. May you rest in peace and my your family be shown kindness during this time. Rest in peace @DMX.

#DMX #RIPDMX #RuffRyders pic.twitter.com/N3wcLnyZcx — Faisal Nayani (@faisalnayani) April 9, 2021

Ayo I'm slippin,

I'm fallin'

I can't get up…

X is gone 😖😖😖

Rest in peace #DMX pic.twitter.com/QItco6H2cC — Olumide Mynder (@rednym) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend. DMX was one of the big soundtracks to my childhood, Tracks like Slippin, Ruff Ryders Anthem, Party Up, Lord Give Me a Sign and so many more….Rest In Peace! #DMX #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/ndb1V8vdsp — The Kidney Boyz (@kidney_boyz) April 9, 2021

And now DMX is not dead. What Denzel say about the media again? 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/V5GK7G55Mk — OG triple OG (@0h_MARI) April 9, 2021

Let’s put some good DMX vibes on the timeline. This was him earlier last week rocking out to MJ. 💓🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/O4xuZWpYWs — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) April 9, 2021

Why every blog site want DMX to be dead so bad shit sad. Keep fighting OG! — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) April 9, 2021