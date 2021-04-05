Connect with us

Music

And the Nominees for the #VGMA22 Are… Gyakie, Burna Boy & Sarkodie | See the Full List

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The nominations for the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2021) have been revealed. The award recognizes and celebrates the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

This year’s edition celebrates more than two decades of honouring worthy creatives in Ghana and Africa at large.

See the list of the nominees below:

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOG Music
Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – KiDi
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom P Yung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina
Sheriff  – MzVee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy
Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic
Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes
Say Cheese – KiDi
Sisa – King Promise
Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay

Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Adina
Darkovibes
Camidoh
KelvynBoy
KiDi
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky
OseikromSikani
Malcolm Nuna
Kwame Yogot
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Blu
Adelaide The Seer
Queendalyn

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
Richie Mensah
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty
MOG Music
Efe Grace
Eric Jeshrun

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Sista Afia
Dada Hafco

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Kaphun
Larruso

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku
Smoke Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Commot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Eno Barony
Joey B
Keche
Kofi Jamar
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Sarkodie
Yaw Tog

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi – One Man
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Akwaboah – Posti Me
MOG Music – Oguamma
Kyei Mensah – Take It All
Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei
Adina – Hear Me
Cina Soul – Die 4 U
YaaYaa – Mmusuo
Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way
Enuonyam – Fill Me

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir
Dope Nation
Dead Peepol
Keche

Best Collaboration of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene
One Man – KiDi ft Adina
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Ypee
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Best Rapper Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper
Eno Barony – God Is A Woman
Joey B – Cold
Medikal – Stop It
Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Strongman – Flawless

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Master KG
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay

International Collaboration of the Year

Favor Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru
The One – Efya ft Tiwa Savage
Something Nice – Kofi kinaata ft Patoranking
Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz
Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy
CEO Flow – Sarkodie ft E-40
Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD
Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo ft Busiswa

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom
P Yung Adom – Diana Hamilton
No Dulling – Keche
Enjoyment – KiDi
Sisa – King Promise
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
La Hustle Remix – Medikal
Happy Day – Sarkodie
Sore – Yaw Tog
Say Cheese – KiDi
Inna Song – Darkovibes

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina
Kpanlogo – Darkovibes
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
The Truth – Medikal
Inveencible – MzVee
10 Am – Strongman
Blackstar – KelvynBoy
Lava Feels – Joey B

EP of the Year

Blue EP – KiDi
Seed EP – Gyakie
Different – GuiltyBeatz
Mood Swings – Edem
Sorry For The Wait This Is Not The Wait – Kwesi Arthur
The Truth – Kofi Jamar

Best New Artiste of the Year

Amerado
Bosom P Yung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew
Yaw Tog
Camidoh

Artiste of the Year

Adina
KiDi
Diana Hamilton
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie

