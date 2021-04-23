Connect with us

Music Scoop

‘Every day feels like a mountain to climb, I miss Anele so much’ – AKA speaks on the loss of his fianceé

Music

New Video: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Ada Ehi - So Good

Music

New Music + Video: Skiibii - Bygone

Music

New Video: Mercy Chinwo feat. Glowrie - Onyedikagi

Music

New Video: Sarkodie - No Fugazy

Music

New Music: Masterkraft & Phyno - Egbon

Music

Listen to Runtown's New Project "Sound God Fest Reloaded" Right Here!

Music

New Music: Zlatan feat. Mayorkun feat. Davido - Cho Cho

BN TV Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey feat. Pastor Adeboye & Tope Alabi - Iyanu a Sele

Music

New Video: Joeboy feat. Kwesi Arthur - Door

Music

‘Every day feels like a mountain to climb, I miss Anele so much’ – AKA speaks on the loss of his fianceé

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

South African rapper, AKA has spoken out about the untimely death of his fiancee, Nelli Tembe. Nelli died on Sunday, April 11, at the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town.

According to reports, she fell off the 10th floor of the hotel building.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, the music star issued a press statement via his Instagram page. Every day since her death has felt like a mountain to climb, according to the rapper.

“I miss Anele, and I am heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together. Her tragic loss has taken a toll on me emotionally and psychologically,” part of the statement read.

Insinuations and Innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable which is why at this time, I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moment of stillness may bring me closer to some sanity.

AKA took advantage of the moment to thank his friends and family for their support through these difficult times.

I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life; my mom, Lynn, and dad, Tony, Bab’ Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother, Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all.

To my business associates, political leaders, industry peers and elders, friends and my neighbours, thank you for rallying around me. Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans, the MEGACY, your collective love and support have brought me much comfort.

He pleaded with the public to respect his privacy during this period of mourning.

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms. Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers. Love & Blessings Kiernan Forbes,” he said.

Photo Credit: @welcometoromesa

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Cut Costs While Constructing your Building

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself

Adefolake Adekola: Humans’ Role in Overfishing, Illegal Fishing, and Sea Animals’ Exploitation
Advertisement
css.php