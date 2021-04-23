‘Every day feels like a mountain to climb, I miss Anele so much’ – AKA speaks on the loss of his fianceé

South African rapper, AKA has spoken out about the untimely death of his fiancee, Nelli Tembe. Nelli died on Sunday, April 11, at the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town.

According to reports, she fell off the 10th floor of the hotel building.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, the music star issued a press statement via his Instagram page. Every day since her death has felt like a mountain to climb, according to the rapper.

“I miss Anele, and I am heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together. Her tragic loss has taken a toll on me emotionally and psychologically,” part of the statement read.

Insinuations and Innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable which is why at this time, I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moment of stillness may bring me closer to some sanity.

AKA took advantage of the moment to thank his friends and family for their support through these difficult times.

I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life; my mom, Lynn, and dad, Tony, Bab’ Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother, Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all. To my business associates, political leaders, industry peers and elders, friends and my neighbours, thank you for rallying around me. Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans, the MEGACY, your collective love and support have brought me much comfort.

He pleaded with the public to respect his privacy during this period of mourning.

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms. Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers. Love & Blessings Kiernan Forbes,” he said.

Photo Credit: @welcometoromesa