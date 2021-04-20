Connect with us

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

News

President Idriss Derby passes on “defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, Chadian Army reports

News

Uber & Bolt Drivers are Reportedly Starting a One-Week Strike

Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Top Stories You Shouldn't Miss on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV News Scoop

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Prince Philip’s Funeral Service

News

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

News

#BringBackOurGirls Launches Renewed Global Campaign for 112 Abducted Chibok Girls “Until All are Free”

News

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

News

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Back for Another Season

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

A 12-person jury have found Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd in May 2020, guilty of all charges against him.

Al Jazeera reports that after a three-week trial and a 10-hour deliberation which last for 2 days, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to CNN, Judge Peter Cahill granted the prosecution’s motion to have Chauvin’s bail revoked. He was then escorted out of the courtroom with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter, CNN reports.

Judge Cahill announced that Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

Hephzibah Frances: Giving My Father His Flowers While He’s Still Here

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021
Advertisement
css.php