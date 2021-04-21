Connect with us

News

The Smart Cities Innovation Programme is Supporting High-Potential Start-Ups with the #SCIPAfrica Accelerator

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

News

President Idriss Derby passes on “defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, Chadian Army reports

News

Uber & Bolt Drivers are Reportedly Starting a One-Week Strike

Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Top Stories You Shouldn't Miss on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV News Scoop

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Prince Philip’s Funeral Service

News

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

News

#BringBackOurGirls Launches Renewed Global Campaign for 112 Abducted Chibok Girls “Until All are Free”

News

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

News

The Smart Cities Innovation Programme is Supporting High-Potential Start-Ups with the #SCIPAfrica Accelerator

Published

32 mins ago

 on

The Smart Cities Innovation Programme (SCIP), in collaboration with the Rwandan government, is inviting tech start-ups operating in the mobility, housing, or fintech to apply to the #SCIPAfrica accelerator and contribute to shaping the African cities of tomorrow.

SCIP is a joint project of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation and the Tech-Entrepreneurship Initiative ‘Make-IT in Africa’. Both initiatives are implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), supported by Luvent Consulting, MEST, and AfriLabs.

The SCIP is a 6-month remote accelerator, set to run from June to December 2021, which aims at supporting 30 high-potential digital urban innovations from Africa.

The programme will be divided into 3 tracks: Smart Mobility, Smart Housing, and Fintech for Affordability. It will culminate with demo days organised in Kigali during the last week of September.

The start-ups will benefit from individual mentoring, training as well as intensive networking and matchmaking with international business partners and investors, including Volkswagen, Siemens and the African Business Angels Network (ABAN). Start-ups will also be able to use Green City Kigali, Rwanda’s flagship smart city project, as a sandbox to test their solutions and enter the Rwandan market.

Start-ups must have already launched their tech-enabled product or service on the African market and have customers to qualify. “They should also have a high growth and job creation potential, as well as a positive social and/or environmental impact. Finally, start-ups from Rwanda and/or with female members in management are preferred at equal qualification,” SCIP said in the statement.

To participate, applications must be submitted on www.scipafrica.com before the end of the Open Call on May 9.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit additional information about their start-up and participate in an interview.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

Hephzibah Frances: Giving My Father His Flowers While He’s Still Here

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021
Advertisement
css.php