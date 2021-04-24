Connect with us

Episode 5 of New Web Series "Highway Girls" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee address Teenage Pregnancy in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

Schucks Media's Animated Short Film "Light Strands" Navigates the Life of a Young Graduate | Watch the Trailer

Dodos Uvieghara's No Foundation Makeup Tutorial for Dark Skin

Alvin Abayomi & Jessica Williams star in New Short Film "Accused"

Learn how to make Ekuru (White Moin Moin) & Ekuru Sauce with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

"7 Days, 7 Looks" - Every Outfit Addison Rae Wears in a Week

Go on the Final Trip with FJ in the Season Finale of "Ratings"

Mr. P takes on the TGIF Crew on this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Catch Episode 9 "Gele to le" of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi"

Episode 5 of New Web Series "Highway Girls" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Published

51 seconds ago

 on

Here’s episode 5 of the new web series titled “Highway Girls”.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. It brings to light the state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Watch episode 5 below:

