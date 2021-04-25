Watch the New Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life” Season 2

Connect with us

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season 2 on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango sits with Pastor Clem Emekene of Glory Reign Assembly for an insightful conversation on “what happens when we die”.

The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

