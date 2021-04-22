The Four New Talents in Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 Introduce Themselves in 60 Seconds

Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and you should get to know the four new talents.

In this week’s episode, Ifunanya Nwangene, Ayomikun Ojoade, Charles “Loven” Akinloye and Jeremiah Ranti-Akerele warm their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Meet sneaker-loving Ifunanya thrilled us with her performance of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow”:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s Ayomikun who wowed the coaches with Nosa‘s “Pray For You“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get to know Loven and his plans for changing the world in 60 seconds.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get to know Jeremiah and a few of his favourite things in 60 seconds!