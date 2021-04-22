BN TV
The Four New Talents in Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 Introduce Themselves in 60 Seconds
Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and you should get to know the four new talents.
In this week’s episode, Ifunanya Nwangene, Ayomikun Ojoade, Charles “Loven” Akinloye and Jeremiah Ranti-Akerele warm their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.
Meet sneaker-loving Ifunanya thrilled us with her performance of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow”:
Here’s Ayomikun who wowed the coaches with Nosa‘s “Pray For You“:
Get to know Loven and his plans for changing the world in 60 seconds.
Get to know Jeremiah and a few of his favourite things in 60 seconds!