Oma Vanessa tells an Intriguing Story with Short Film "Scarred" starring Sophie Alakija & Kalu Ikeagwu

The 2nd Part of Mr. P’s “Prodigal” Virtual Concert features Singah & DJ Switch | Watch on BN TV

Binge Watch Four Episodes of New Web Series "Highway Girls"

Taiwo Egunjobi's Urban Drama "All Na Vibes” set to Premiere at NollywoodWeek Festival | See the Teaser

A Simple Beef & Veggie Stir Fry Sauce Recipe from Lovemrskush

Catch the Second Part of Banky W's "Final Say Faith" Message, "From Promise to Purpose"

Sisi Yemmie's Hack to make Mini Pizza In 10 Minutes

Meet Nviiri & Elodie's New Pet in Episode 5 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor

This Documentary "Forces Beyond Our Control" captures Nigeria's Political Upheavals through the Lens of the #EndSARS Protest

Published

49 seconds ago

 on

If you haven’t already seen it, here’s an interesting short film you should totally binge on YouTube.

Scarred” is a crime thriller that follows the story of a bipolar girl plagued with unfortunate events of her past who makes it her mission to rid the world of “irresponsible” men, one murder at a time.

The film is directed by Oma Vanessa who also wrote and produced alongside Inie Joy. It stars Sophie Alakija, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jasmin Olarotimi and Eso Dike.

Watch the short film below:

