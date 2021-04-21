Oma Vanessa tells an Intriguing Story with Short Film “Scarred” starring Sophie Alakija & Kalu Ikeagwu

If you haven’t already seen it, here’s an interesting short film you should totally binge on YouTube.

“Scarred” is a crime thriller that follows the story of a bipolar girl plagued with unfortunate events of her past who makes it her mission to rid the world of “irresponsible” men, one murder at a time.

The film is directed by Oma Vanessa who also wrote and produced alongside Inie Joy. It stars Sophie Alakija, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jasmin Olarotimi and Eso Dike.

Watch the short film below: