In this food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is showing you how to make fried meat pies also known as no-oven meat pies.

Ingredients

Dough:

500g Plain Flour

220ml Water

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

150g Butter

1 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp Salt

Filling:

500g Beef Mince

4 tbsp Vegetable Oil

3 Potatoes

3 Carrots

Spring Onions

1 Small Onion

Chicken Bouillon

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Thyme

2 tsp Chilli Powder

Salt to taste

Learn the recipe below: