Sharon Ooja details her Journey to Acting in Episode 6 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast

In episode 6 of the “Meet & Greet” podcast, Inkblot’s co-founders, Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola speak with Nollywood superstar Sharon Ooja about her journey into the film industry, the marketing aspect of the business and her coping strategies.

Sharon Ooja also talks about imposter syndrome and how she stumbled into acting in this tell-all episode, while Naz drags Zulu over a funny photobomb incident.

Tune in for laughs, giggles and a good time.