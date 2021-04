REDTV is are back, and this time they are bringing to you something really shiny from Ghana.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between. Prepare to be entertained like never before. The web series will feature, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.