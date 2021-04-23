Have You Met the Mr Universe Nigeria 2021 Contestants?

Mr Universe Nigeria returns for the 2021 season of the pageant reality TV show, and here’s a quick rundown of the contestants, also known as Kingsville Gladiators.

This year, a total of 2,224 entries were received, 70 gentlemen were screened, and 29 finalists were projected for the Kingsville after voting. Two entries were eliminated, leaving 27 contestants to compete in the pageant.

This year’s contestants are Emmanuel Iloegbunam, Emmanuel Ogwara, Giovanni Onobun, Christian Dako, Wawe Emmanuel Bawo, Ubana kelvin Effiom, Ibrahim Abeeb Femi, Alex Ikem Ohaeresaba, Micheal Iheukumere Ottah, Izuagbe Osigbemhe Victor, Emmanuel Bright Jaden, Okpo David Eyo, Amechi Patrick Ebefiele, Joshua Ehizele Odiamehi, John Ottoh, Ephraim Atane Nathan, Ebuka David Ofodile, Quazeem Oloyede, Ogunfolami Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, Sanyaolu Olaoluwakitan, Nnadi Uzochukwu, Ibe Chekwas, Daniel Okechukwu Nihijesus, Eneh Joseph, Ugochukwu Kay, Pius Ugaba Nelson, Emmanuel Aigbokhan and Olamilekan Ogundele.

Emmanuel Ogwara, Ibe Chekwas and Ebuka David Ofodile were evicted in the first eviction show, leaving 24 contestants set for another round of eviction this weekend.

Meet the Gladiators below:

Photo Credit: @mruniversenigeria