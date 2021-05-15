Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BNers!

It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in May.

BTS Photos from “Chief Daddy 2” We’re Currently Loving

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido’s Singles Through the Years

It’s A Girl! Ecool Is About To Be A Daddy

Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6

Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, “No Longer at Ease” & “Arrow of God” are Being Adapted for Television

Garba Shehu confirms attempted burglary at Buhari’s Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari’s residence

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella Is Just As Fashionable as Her Mama

Pastor Adeboye Speaks on the Passing of His Son Dare Adeboye: “…Don’t cry, because he is resting in glory”

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake “Thank You Brother!”

Tamaramiebi Akika & Sarah Chebli emerge Winners in BCG Essay Writing Competition

(L-R) Tamaramiebi Akika, Winner, BCG IWD’s essay competition with Mrs Chinedum Oluwadamilola, Principal, Corona Secondary School, Agbara during the presentation of prizes recently in Lagos.

Meet the Beauty Queens representing Africa at the 69th Miss Universe

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

“My Instinct Told Me it’s Time” – Season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be its Final Season

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via ‘Why Not You’ Productions

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 18: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with Swizz Beatz and Nas during Cannes Lions 2019 at Spotify Beach on June 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Victony’s Team says He has “Successfully Undergone All Surgeries & is Recuperating”

Photo Credit: @victony | @___tse

Nathan Atane Ephraim has been Crowned Mr Universe Nigeria 2021! See Runner Ups

Nathan Atane Ephraim – Mr Universe Nigeria International 2021

See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for “The Ghost and the Tout Too”

