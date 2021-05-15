Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week
Hello BNers!
It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in May.
BTS Photos from “Chief Daddy 2” We’re Currently Loving
#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date
#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido’s Singles Through the Years
It’s A Girl! Ecool Is About To Be A Daddy
Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond”
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6
Funa Maduka’s “Fela Ten Twenty” will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela’s wife Sewaa Kuti
How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa
BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?
“My Instinct Told Me it’s Time” – Season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be its Final Season
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via ‘Why Not You’ Productions
Victony’s Team says He has “Successfully Undergone All Surgeries & is Recuperating”
Nathan Atane Ephraim has been Crowned Mr Universe Nigeria 2021! See Runner Ups
See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for “The Ghost and the Tout Too”