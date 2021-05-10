DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido’s Singles Through the Years

We cannot close out the decade without celebrating Davido and his impact on the music industry.

The news reminds us that the “Dami Duro” singer has earned his R-E-S-P-E-C-T! To celebrate his 10 years in the music industry, we’re celebrating the incredible songs he has giving us—from “Skelewu” to “Aye” and “Gobe“— all of which are breaking sales records.

This is certainly not a complete list of the songs he has dropped, but it does highlight his consistency, growth and how he has captured the hearts of many.

Take a look back at some of his previous singles through the years.

Dami Duro

Aye

Gobe

Skelewu

FIA

Flora My Flawa

Assurance

Blow My Mind feat. Chris Brown

1 Milli

FEM