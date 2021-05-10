Connect with us

BN TV Music

#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido's Singles Through the Years

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dorathy Bachor chats with Toke Makinwa to discuss what life after #BBNaija feels like on "Toke Moments Extra"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Top 11 Contestants Light Up the Stage at their First Live Show

BN TV Movies & TV Music

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Duncan Mighty & Ice Prince - Pepper Soup

BN TV

Spice Up your Sunday with Sisi Jemimah's Quick & Tasty Fish Stew Recipe

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Here's Episode 10 of New Comedy Series “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

BN TV

How does Religion & Culture Influence Parenting? Join Trikytee & Wathoni Anyansi on "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV Music

Watch Joeboy Deliver a Stellar Rendition of "Show Me"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Episode 1 (The Year After) of Accelerate TV's New Series "The Olive"

BN TV

"Afrocity"​ Stars Chimezie Imo & Valerie Dish take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show​

BN TV

#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido’s Singles Through the Years

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We cannot close out the decade without celebrating Davido and his impact on the music industry.

The news reminds us that the “Dami Duro” singer has earned his R-E-S-P-E-C-T! To celebrate his 10 years in the music industry, we’re celebrating the incredible songs he has giving us—from “Skelewu” to “Aye” and “Gobe“— all of which are breaking sales records.

This is certainly not a complete list of the songs he has dropped, but it does highlight his consistency, growth and how he has captured the hearts of many.

Take a look back at some of his previous singles through the years.

Dami Duro

 

Aye

 

Gobe

 

Skelewu

 

FIA

 

Flora My Flawa

 

Assurance

 

Blow My Mind feat. Chris Brown

1 Milli

 

FEM

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?
Advertisement
css.php