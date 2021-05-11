Funa Maduka’s “Fela Ten Twenty” will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela’s wife Sewaa Kuti

Genevieve Nnaji has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of the highly awaited audio adaptation of “FELA!“, “Fela Ten Twenty“, written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka, will premiere on Clubhouse on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

“The contemporary issues highlighted… are what sold me. This is an artful retelling of Fela’s story and I’m honored to be a part of it”, the award-winning actress said of playing Fela’s wife, Sewaa Kuti.

The production will feature a talented cast of actors from Nigeria, the UK and the US, including Sir Marcell as Fela Kuti, Jumoké Fashola as Funmilayo Kuti, NC Grey as Najite– a Kalakuta Queen, Nneamaka Nwadei as Omolara– a Kalakuta Queen, Malikat Rufai as Sandra Izsadore, Uche Ogodi as J.K. Braimah, Comfort Dangana as DJ Switch, Adeola Adebari as Tunde, Muhammed Agboluaje as the Driver, LaToya Ransom as the Radio Journalist and Aliu Ajala as the Babalawo.

