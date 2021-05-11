Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

BN TV Movies & TV

This Trailer for "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Movies & TV Nollywood

Biodun Stephen will be directing Anthill Studios' forthcoming film “Progressive Tailors Club”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

ICYMI: Watch Cast & Crew of "The New Normal", "Ponzi" & "About A Boy" answer Questions at #NWFF2021

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix acquires exclusive rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye's film "One Lagos Night"

Movies & TV Scoop

Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart", "No Longer at Ease" & "Arrow of God" are Being Adapted for Television

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Bose Ogulu talks managing Burna Boy & Winning the Grammys on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Love Galore for Savara & Yvonne on Episode 8 of "Sol Family" Season 2

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6

Movies & TV

Funa Maduka’s “Fela Ten Twenty” will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela’s wife Sewaa Kuti

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Genevieve Nnaji has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of the highly awaited audio adaptation of “FELA!“, “Fela Ten Twenty“, written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka, will premiere on Clubhouse on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

“The contemporary issues highlighted… are what sold me. This is an artful retelling of Fela’s story and I’m honored to be a part of it”, the award-winning actress said of playing Fela’s wife, Sewaa Kuti.

The production will feature a talented cast of actors from Nigeria, the UK and the US, including Sir Marcell as Fela Kuti, Jumoké Fashola as Funmilayo KutiNC Grey as Najite– a Kalakuta Queen, Nneamaka Nwadei as Omolara– a Kalakuta Queen, Malikat Rufai as Sandra IzsadoreUche Ogodi as J.K. BraimahComfort Dangana as DJ SwitchAdeola Adebari as TundeMuhammed Agboluaje as the Driver, LaToya Ransom as the Radio Journalist and Aliu Ajala as the Babalawo.

Click here for more details.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Drowning In Pain by Ufot Dorathy

Mfonobong Inyang: Ten Gemstones for Great People

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax
Advertisement
css.php