“My Instinct Told Me it’s Time” – Season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be its Final Season

A few weeks after celebrating the 3000th episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, TV personality and show host, Ellen DeGeneres is revealing in details the reason she is ending the eponymous talk show after 18 years and its upcoming 19th season, in spring 2022.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter when she first made the announcement on Wednesday.

Ellen went on to share more details on Thursday’s show saying:

Today I’m announcing that next season, season 19 is going to be my last season. The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life. I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing — sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. I want you to know that I thought a lot about this decision. I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it. I talked to Portia. I talked to myself. A few times I was talking to myself and Portia thought I was talking to her. One time I was talking to Portia but she thought I was talking to myself because of the other times when I was talking to myself and she thought I was talking to her. One time I was talking to Alexa and Siri answered, and another time I was talking to the TV and I accidentally texted my eye doctor. The point is, I need to take a break from talking. Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years. I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last… The truth is I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedienne, I’ve always understood the importance of … timing. In all seriousness I truly felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.

She goes down memory lane, reminiscing on when she came out on her sitcom to “live my truth”, and how she finally got the sign she was looking for to make this decision.

In 1997, I knew it was time to come out on my sitcom and live my truth. Back then I had a vivid dream that a bird flew out of a cage and set itself free because it needed to get out of that cage. Recently I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, came to my window and whispered, ‘You can still do stuff on Netflix.’ And that was the sign I was looking for. Eighteen years ago, on the very first show, I said that this was gonna be a relationship. And we’re gonna continue that relationship even when this show ends. But not in this house. ‘Cause you know I love to move.

Ellen further promises to bring on a “fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say thank you all. And every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises… trips down memory lane”.

