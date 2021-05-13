Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

If you missed episodes 8 and 9 of Awakening Films‘ high school web series “Mostly Straight“, here’s your chance to catch up.

The series stars Henry Chukz, Johnpaul Gosioha, Kimbel Simeon, Ivan Imoka, Jessica Ndigwe, Shawn Foster, Anyaene Nkiru, Angela Udewulu, Oscar Udeoji and many more.

“Mostly Straight” is directed by Ivan Imoka, produced by Henry Chukz and Ivan Imoka, and written by Obasi Nnamdi.

Watch the new episodes below.

Episode 8 – Breaking the Bro Code:

Episode 9 – Game Over