Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

BN TV

"My Instinct Told Me it's Time" - Season 19 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be its Final Season

BN TV

"A day in the Life" with Teni - Paintings, Musical Success & Her "Wondaland" Album

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"My Name is A-Zed" is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Dancina

BN TV Music

New Video: Ruger - Bounce

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rogers Ofime's Six-Part Horror Series "The Mystic River" is Coming to Netflix this Friday!

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Meet the Beauty Queens representing Africa at the 69th Miss Universe

BN TV Movies & TV

This Trailer for "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

BN TV

Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you missed episodes 8 and 9 of Awakening Films‘ high school web series “Mostly Straight“, here’s your chance to catch up.

The series stars Henry Chukz, Johnpaul Gosioha, Kimbel Simeon, Ivan Imoka, Jessica Ndigwe, Shawn Foster, Anyaene Nkiru, Angela Udewulu, Oscar Udeoji and many more.

“Mostly Straight” is directed by Ivan Imoka, produced by Henry Chukz and Ivan Imoka, and written by Obasi Nnamdi.

Watch the new episodes below.

Episode 8 – Breaking the Bro Code:

Episode 9 – Game Over

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

BN Prose: Drowning In Pain by Ufot Dorathy
Advertisement
css.php