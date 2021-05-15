Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

Episode 2 of Accelerate TV’s new web series “The Olive” has premiered on YouTube.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

A new future or a dark past? Anayo digs deeper for answers yet unknown. What will he do with the truth he searches for?

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

