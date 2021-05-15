Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

BN TV

#AskArese: Learn how to Deal with Debt & Grow Your Business from Damilola Victor-Itotoi of Caesars Feast

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee discuss Child Labour in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

BN TV Movies & TV

Bro Code in the Mud! Here's Episode 10 of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

BN TV

Don't Miss Fireboy DML's Live Concert for YouTube Africa Month Celebration 2021

BN TV

The TGIF Crew Put Stonebwoy to the Test in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV

See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for "The Ghost and the Tout Too"

BN TV Movies & TV

Your Faves are Back Together! Watch the Official Teaser for "Friends: The Reunion"

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “There are Two Hands of God" feat. Fela Durotoye

BN TV

Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 2 of Accelerate TV’s new web series “The Olive” has premiered on YouTube.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

A new future or a dark past? Anayo digs deeper for answers yet unknown. What will he do with the truth he searches for?

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php