Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond”

We stan a stylish couple!

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar stepped out for the premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond“, a new movie written by Darlington Abuda and directed by Seyi Babatope.

The film stars Osas Ighodaro, Gabriel Afolayan and as well as Williams Uchemba in the lead roles.

Brunella made a stylish statement in a sheer embellished floor-length gown with mid-riff cutouts that flattered her figure styled by Medlin Couture.

