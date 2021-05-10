Relationships
Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond”
We stan a stylish couple!
Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar stepped out for the premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond“, a new movie written by Darlington Abuda and directed by Seyi Babatope.
The film stars Osas Ighodaro, Gabriel Afolayan and as well as Williams Uchemba in the lead roles.
Brunella made a stylish statement in a sheer embellished floor-length gown with mid-riff cutouts that flattered her figure styled by Medlin Couture.
Credit:
Fabric & outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Stylist: @medlinboss
Hairstyling: @dv_hairsalon
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photography: @officialphotofreak