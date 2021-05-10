Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of "Mamba's Diamond"

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

She Said Yes: Alexx Ekubo And Longtime Love Fancy Acholonu Are Engaged

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Prince William & Kate Middleton share Adorable Family Video to Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Relationships Sweet Spot

Babasola & Lola Kuti's Reunion Journey is a Beautiful Love Story ❤

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"15 Years of 25 Years" - Ali Baba & Mary Akpobome celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Relationships Scoop

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Called It Quits

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Miss Nigeria 2002 Sylvia Edem Emechete & Hubby Chris celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Features Relationships

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

Relationships

Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We stan a stylish couple!

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar stepped out for the premiere of “Mamba’s Diamond“, a new movie written by Darlington Abuda and directed by Seyi Babatope.

The film stars Osas Ighodaro, Gabriel Afolayan and as well as Williams Uchemba in the lead roles.

Brunella made a stylish statement in a sheer embellished floor-length gown with mid-riff cutouts that flattered her figure styled by Medlin Couture.

 

Credit:
Fabric & outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Stylist: @medlinboss
Hairstyling: @dv_hairsalon
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photography: @officialphotofreak

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?
Advertisement
css.php