Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Olori Memunat Omowumi celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous New Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella Is Just As Fashionable as Her Mama

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix acquires exclusive rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye's film "One Lagos Night"

Movies & TV Scoop

Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart", "No Longer at Ease" & "Arrow of God" are Being Adapted for Television

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6

Living Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Takeaways from MANI's chat with Anto Lecky, Ego Boyo & Imoh Eboh on the Movie Industry & Mental Health

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dorathy Bachor sits with Toke Makinwa to discuss what life after #BBNaija feels like on "Toke Moments Extra"

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

It's A Girl! Ecool Is About To Be A Daddy

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

BTS Photos from "Chief Daddy 2" We’re Currently Loving

Scoop

Olori Memunat Omowumi celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous New Photos

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Olori Memunat Omowumi, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, is celebrating her birthday today.

The happy queen shared new photos on her Instagram page celebrating her birthday. She captioned one of the photos:

Today is my birthday. And as I celebrate it, I’m thankful for the great blessing of waking up in the morning to see another day. I’m also grateful for all the good things that the God Almighty Allah has done in my life over the years, and I pray that He continues to shower my life with His precious blessings. I have received so many priceless gifts from you, my dear God, and cannot wait to receive more amazing blessings from you. Thank you for loving me the way You do. I promise to worship You forever and ever.I wish myself a very big happy birthday. I am using this opportunity to appreciate everyone around me and I pray for success in my new age! Thank you Almighty Allah for everything! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ✨💫

Check on it!

Credit:
olori_omoh_one
Fabric: @walexfabrics
Aso Oke: @adohrbridals
Makeup: @karex_signature
Head tie: @seunfunmigele
Photography: @freshmemory_concept

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Ten Gemstones for Great People

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation
Advertisement
css.php