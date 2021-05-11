Olori Memunat Omowumi celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous New Photos

Olori Memunat Omowumi, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, is celebrating her birthday today.

The happy queen shared new photos on her Instagram page celebrating her birthday. She captioned one of the photos:

Today is my birthday. And as I celebrate it, I’m thankful for the great blessing of waking up in the morning to see another day. I’m also grateful for all the good things that the God Almighty Allah has done in my life over the years, and I pray that He continues to shower my life with His precious blessings. I have received so many priceless gifts from you, my dear God, and cannot wait to receive more amazing blessings from you. Thank you for loving me the way You do. I promise to worship You forever and ever.I wish myself a very big happy birthday. I am using this opportunity to appreciate everyone around me and I pray for success in my new age! Thank you Almighty Allah for everything! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ✨💫

