“A Man of Sound Mind & Great Sense of History” – The Many Reactions to the News of the Passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi



The passing of legendary Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, sent shockwaves through Nigeria, with many turning to social media to share their sadness over his death.

The monarch according to Premium Times “died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.”

His remains were brought to Oyo town early Saturday morning, according to palace sources, and traditional rites have begun.

The tributes to the monarch’s life and history have been beautiful, from Nigerians to foreigners who admired and respected him.

Here are some of the tributes:

May the soul of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Iku Baba Yeye) rest in peace. Condolences to his family members, friends, the Oyo state government, traditional leaders in Yoruba land, and all Oyo sons and daughters worldwide. pic.twitter.com/cdRgWbdBdp — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) April 23, 2022

The longest serving Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has transited to the great beyond 😭😥 Every soul shall taste death. This one, is a colossal loss!! — Ademola (@RajiDraj) April 23, 2022

Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has answered the calls of his ancestors. Rip 🪦 💔 pic.twitter.com/zP1wYYvLzb — Vincent fadahunsi (@bayfadboy) April 23, 2022

Ever since I was young, the Alaafin of Oyo has always been old. He's like Morgan Freeman. There is no young version of him. — Harold (@haroldwrites) April 23, 2022

Rest in peace Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years. pic.twitter.com/p0dJRVc1AV — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) April 23, 2022

Woke up to the news of Alaafin of Oyo joining his ancestors. Saw his Majesty once in my life, he never looked his age. Quite energetic for someone that old. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 — A$AP Lerry (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 23, 2022

Rest in peace Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years. OYO will miss you . pic.twitter.com/C4POe6h9bD — Harfefe Tips 🧏 (@Harfefe) April 23, 2022

The Alaafin of Oyo became a King far before I was born. He served so long on the throne, he has done well. I’m happy that I would be witnessing another history of a new King, I have at least 80years more to live, how many more Alaafins would I see? Time would tell. — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) April 23, 2022

Good night my father… I will miss you dearly… ERIN WO…

Rest in Peace IKU BABA YEYE… THE ALAAFIN OF OYO OBA LAMIDI OLAYIWOLA ADEYEMI III… pic.twitter.com/HnjaPGXUOE — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) April 23, 2022

The Alaafin of Oyo Lives on. No Monarch dies in Yorubaland but ascends into the Heavens, while a successor takes over the substantive office. Only the Kingmakers are allowed to announce the demise of a monarch not the media. Alaafin is Alive but Oba Adeyemi has transited. https://t.co/8rcdYxSzh2 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) April 23, 2022

#Alaafin: Death is A Unifier 1.Sometime in July 2010, the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Atanda Adeyemi and former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala were locked in a mortal kombat. The unifying subject? Death. #Thread pic.twitter.com/lJUTcM3a7V — Oladeinde Olawoyin (@Ola_deinde) April 23, 2022

Igi dá, Ilé Erin wó.

Àfèrèmòjò kú, enu iṣà ńṣọ̀fò. We've all owed it a debt that one day, everything will be left behind including our influence… So do good! Goodnight the Alaafin Of Oyo.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NDLIGKTylL — Opeyemi Ayoola (@OpeyemiAyoola01) April 23, 2022