“A Man of Sound Mind & Great Sense of History” - The Many Reactions to the News of the Passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

4 hours ago

The passing of legendary Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, sent shockwaves through Nigeria, with many turning to social media to share their sadness over his death.

The monarch according to Premium Times “died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.”

His remains were brought to Oyo town early Saturday morning, according to palace sources, and traditional rites have begun.

The tributes to the monarch’s life and history have been beautiful, from Nigerians to foreigners who admired and respected him.

Here are some of the tributes:

 

