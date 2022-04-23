It’s Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

Multi-award-winning director and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah are tying the knot traditionally today

After their civil wedding yesterday, Kemi and Oscar are taking it the traditional engagement way today. Here’s your first look at the #UndeniablyYours2022 traditional engagement ceremony happening now. With friends, family, and well-wishers in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.

Keep refreshing @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram and www.bellanaijaweddings.com for updates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Credits

Bride @kemiadetiba

Makeup @bimpeonakoya

Gele @vaavavoom

Photography: @kolaoshalusi

Beads & Handfan: @urezkulture