It’s Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Multi-award-winning director and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah are tying the knot traditionally today

After their civil wedding yesterday, Kemi and Oscar are taking it the traditional engagement way today. Here’s your first look at the #UndeniablyYours2022 traditional engagement ceremony happening now.  With friends, family, and well-wishers in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.

Keep refreshing  @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram and www.bellanaijaweddings.com for updates

Credits

Bride @kemiadetiba
Makeup @bimpeonakoya
Gele @vaavavoom
Photography:  @kolaoshalusi
Beads & Handfan: @urezkulture

