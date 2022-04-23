Movies & TV
It’s Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad
Multi-award-winning director and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah are tying the knot traditionally today
After their civil wedding yesterday, Kemi and Oscar are taking it the traditional engagement way today. Here’s your first look at the #UndeniablyYours2022 traditional engagement ceremony happening now. With friends, family, and well-wishers in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.
Keep refreshing @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram and www.bellanaijaweddings.com for updates
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Bride @kemiadetiba
Makeup @bimpeonakoya
Gele @vaavavoom
Photography: @kolaoshalusi
Beads & Handfan: @urezkulture