#UndeniablyYours2022: The Guests at Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah's Wedding Showed Up & Showed Out

15 mins ago

The big day for the #UndeniablyYours2022 grand finale has arrived! Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah finally take that magical walk down the aisle, and we’re overjoyed!

Many of your favorite celebs showed up to celebrate this special day with the love birds, and we’re obsessed with their outfits. You gotta love it when wedding guests come through, and for these guests, the agenda is simple – show up and show out!

Check out how some of your faves turned up below.

View this post on Instagram

 

@toolzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ebuka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bellanaijaonline

The Ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bellanaijaonline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bellanaijaonline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bellanaijaonline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stephanie Busari (@stephbusari)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

muna abii (@munachiabii)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

 

 

The Gents

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bellanaijaonline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Akah Nnani (@akahnnani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pere Egbi (@pereegbiofficial)

Related Topics:

BellaNaija

