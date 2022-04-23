Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina are Walking Down the Aisle Today

It’s been a month of nuptials in the entertainment industry, and we’re loving it! Our faves falling in love and embarking on their happily ever after will always excite us.

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, and the love of his life, Erica Katrina are getting set to go down the aisle. We have this video to swoon over as we count down to the big day. The love and happiness in their eyes tell us all we need to know – they are completely captivated and ready to embark on a journey that will last forever!

According to Tim “Today’s about to be one of the best days of my life! I’ve never been more ready to take this step.”

Watch the sweet video below:

Congratulations to the couple as they walk down the aisle today.