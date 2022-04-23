Connect with us

Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina are Walking Down the Aisle Today

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Omah Lay & Joeboy - Abeg

BOJ’s Star Studded “Gbagada Express” Album Is Here | Listen

Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

New Music: DolapoTheVibe - Bonjour

New Music + Video: NATIVE Sound System feat. Lojay & Ayra Starr - Runaway

New EP: Terri - In Transit

New Music: BNXN feat. Zinoleesky - Kilometer (Remix)

Watch Diamond Platnumz' "Wonder" Music Video starring Jide Kosoko

Published

11 mins ago

 on

It’s been a month of nuptials in the entertainment industry, and we’re loving it! Our faves falling in love and embarking on their happily ever after will always excite us.

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, and the love of his life, Erica Katrina are getting set to go down the aisle. We have this video to swoon over as we count down to the big day. The love and happiness in their eyes tell us all we need to know – they are completely captivated and ready to embark on a journey that will last forever!

According to Tim “Today’s about to be one of the best days of my life! I’ve never been more ready to take this step.”

Watch the sweet video below:

Congratulations to the couple as they walk down the aisle today.

Tangerine Africa

