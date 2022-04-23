Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Feel all the Love From This Week With These Beautiful Features

Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina are Walking Down the Aisle Today

Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah tied the knot today!

It’s 10 Years of Undying Love for Stephanie & Linus Idahosa!

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's Traditional Wedding

It's Traditional Wedding Day for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's #ReelDeel22

#ReelDeel22: Rita Dominic & Her Friends Are Giving Us A Sneak Peek At What's About To Go Down

Alimah & Makinde Met on Facebook - Now They're #HappilyMali!

Catch all the Fun & Beauty of Ijeoma & Kachi's White Wedding

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Feel all the Love From This Week With These Beautiful Features

Published

53 mins ago

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Here’s a hearty welcome to yet another exciting weekend! The week has been filled with so much beauty and love and the weekend is about to get even better!

If you’re a hopeless romantic like us, then surely the talk of love and lovers getting hitched will have you giddy too. This week, we’ve witnessed beautiful weddings, heartwarming love stories, amazing pre-wedding and anniversary shoots, beautiful moments and wedding inspo and tips. Some of our faves even tied the knot! If you missed any part of this, you don’t have to worry. We’re here with a rundown of all the amazing features from this week and you’ll definitely love them. Remember to click on the title links for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Seralyn & David’s Carnival-themed Ijaw-Tiv Trad was a Burst of Colour, Fun & Love

Remi & Stanley Went From Childhood Friends to Lovers For Life!

The #BigRem22 Yoruba-Igbo Wedding Will Add Colour to Your Day

Jovita & Daniel’s Beautiful Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

It’s the #ReelDeel22! Here’s Your First Look at Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s Trad in Owerri

We Can’t Stop Loving These 8 Beautiful Moments from the #ReelDeel22 Trad

Double Wedding, Double Joy! Watch These Twin Sisters Get Hitched on the Same Day

4 Years, 2 Kids & Forever to Go! Enjoy Chinyere & Ikechukwu’s Anniversary Shoot

2 Weddings, An Ice Breaker & 3 Years Later – It’s #AdoredByOlisa!

Osasu & Nate’s Enchanting Pre-wedding Shoot Has Us Giddy

Big Day Coming Soon? This Bridal Shoot Has Got Inspo For You!

Rita Dominic was Every Bit a Stunning Bride in Her 2 Trad Looks\

All the #AsoEbiBella Slay We’re Loving at the #ReelDeel22!

Want to Be a Classy Bride? Check Out This Vintage Beauty Look

This Civil Wedding Look is a Perfect Blend of Simplicity & Style

Northern Brides-to-be, This Regal Beauty Look is Perfect For You!

Come Through Simple and Chic on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Bridal Squad is Serving Pure Beauty & Vibes!

These #AsoEbiBella Ladies Understood the Assignment & Came Correct!

This Beautiful Couple Will Have You Blushing Hard

 

