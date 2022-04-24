Connect with us

BNWeekInReview: Catch all the Trendy Highlights From This Week

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Tunde Onakoya is using chess to empower and change hundreds of young people living in difficult situations

Master's Touch spreads Love to Hospitals and Orphanages in Lagos through the 'Give A Blanket Project' | See Photos

This Stone-Crusher Found Her Way Into Music at the Age of 70, All Thanks to "Tamaka" & Mr Kleb

#KumamaChallenge: Check Out These Throwback Videos of Some of Your Faves

Yetunde Odimayo's incredible story is the jolt you need to keep going!

Ingressive For Good in partnership with the Geneza School of Design set to empower 1000 African Women in Design

This NYSC Member Captured Stunning Portraits of an Elderly Drummer & Sold Them as NFT - See His Reaction!

Sijibomi Ogundele shares 41 Business Secrets that have helped Him thus Far as He turns 41

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in April.

It’s Traditional Wedding Day for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s #ReelDeel22

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi: A Relationship Timeline

These Nigerian-Americans were recognized for their excellence in the Biden Administration

Seyi Shay Is Expecting A Girl!

Through Future Prowess, Zannah Mustapha is Giving Internally Displaced Children in Northern Nigeria a Better Life 

Photo: Aurora Prize

#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s Traditional Wedding

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#UndeniablyYours2022: The Guests at Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Wedding Showed Up & Showed Out

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

