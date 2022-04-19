ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s Traditional Wedding

As they say, if your friends aren’t hyping you up or making you feel good, are they really your friends?

Rita Dominic‘s journey to forever has begun, and her Nollywood friends are in Owerri to support and cheer her on, making the #ReelDeal22 traditional wedding even more spectacular.

Rita and the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike have said “I do” and are taking it to the roots, with their traditional wedding. Now, here’s what we know, as far as Owambe is concerned slaying can not be crossed out! Some of your faves came out to turn up with the love birds and of course, they slayed to the max!

These #AsoEbiBella ladies have our attention and you should totally check them out!

Uche Jombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aso Ebi 👑 (@asoebibella)

Eriata Ese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESE ERIATA (@eriata_ese)

Kiki Omeili

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Omeili (@kikiomeili)

Meg Otanwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

Hilda Dokubo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Dokubo (@hildadokubo)

Ini Edo

Queen Nwokoye

Nuella Njubigbo

Joke Silva

Vivien Okafor

The Ladies