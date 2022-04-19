Events
#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s Traditional Wedding
As they say, if your friends aren’t hyping you up or making you feel good, are they really your friends?
Rita Dominic‘s journey to forever has begun, and her Nollywood friends are in Owerri to support and cheer her on, making the #ReelDeal22 traditional wedding even more spectacular.
Rita and the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike have said “I do” and are taking it to the roots, with their traditional wedding. Now, here’s what we know, as far as Owambe is concerned slaying can not be crossed out! Some of your faves came out to turn up with the love birds and of course, they slayed to the max!
These #AsoEbiBella ladies have our attention and you should totally check them out!
Keep refreshing @bellanaijaweddings and @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and www.bellanaijaweddings.com for updates.
Uche Jombo
View this post on Instagram
Eriata Ese
View this post on Instagram
Kiki Omeili
View this post on Instagram
Meg Otanwa
View this post on Instagram
Hilda Dokubo
View this post on Instagram
Ini Edo
Queen Nwokoye
Nuella Njubigbo
Joke Silva
Vivien Okafor
The Ladies
View this post on Instagram