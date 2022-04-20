Connect with us

"Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad" Writer Damilare Kuku Lands Lead Role in "The Wildflower" | Trailer

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

Wear Your Baking Hat & Try The Kitchen Muse's Easy Challah Bread Recipe

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on "BlackBox Interview"

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

Damilare Kuku, well known for her debut book “Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad,” has secured a lead role in “The Wildflower,” which tells the story of three women living in the same compound, experiencing different forms of assault from the men around them.

24-year-old Rolake Dabiri, who is amongst these women decides enough is enough as she speaks up and revolts against these men. These women are played by Damilare Kuku (Rolake), Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (Mama Olisa) and Sandra Okunzuwa (Ada Olisa).

 

Written by Nneka Ojor, the feature-length title puts awareness on sexual assault and violence against women. It also stars Zubby Micheal, Kachi Nnochiri, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe, Jide Kosoko, and Rachel Emem Isaac.

 

“The Wildflower” produced by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Biodun Stephen will hit the big screens on May 27, 2022.

 

Watch the trailer below:

 

