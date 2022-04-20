Connect with us

BN TV Living

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad" Writer Damilare Kuku Lands Lead Role in "The Wildflower" | Trailer

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

BN TV

Wear Your Baking Hat & Try The Kitchen Muse's Easy Challah Bread Recipe

BN TV Scoop

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Living

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

BN TV

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Culinary expert and cuisine content creator, Ify’s Kitchen recently shared this yummy and healthy recipe for vegetable soup made with three different vegetables, that will leave a lasting impression on you and your loved ones.

She says, “This vegetable soup has been in my family for a really long time and it is unarguably the tastiest vegetable soup I have ever had. I have no doubt that you will fall in love with this soup and make it for everyone you love.”

Ingredients 

Meat/snail/shaki/kpomo
Stock fish
Scotch bonnet pepper
Cayenne pepper
Water leaf
Ugu
Uziza leaves
Onions
Palm oil
Ground crayfish
Ogiri okpei
Seasoning powder
Salt to taste
Dry fish

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition
css.php