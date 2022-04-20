This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

Culinary expert and cuisine content creator, Ify’s Kitchen recently shared this yummy and healthy recipe for vegetable soup made with three different vegetables, that will leave a lasting impression on you and your loved ones.

She says, “This vegetable soup has been in my family for a really long time and it is unarguably the tastiest vegetable soup I have ever had. I have no doubt that you will fall in love with this soup and make it for everyone you love.”

Ingredients

Meat/snail/shaki/kpomo

Stock fish

Scotch bonnet pepper

Cayenne pepper

Water leaf

Ugu

Uziza leaves

Onions

Palm oil

Ground crayfish

Ogiri okpei

Seasoning powder

Salt to taste

Dry fish

Watch the vlog below: