This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!
Culinary expert and cuisine content creator, Ify’s Kitchen recently shared this yummy and healthy recipe for vegetable soup made with three different vegetables, that will leave a lasting impression on you and your loved ones.
She says, “This vegetable soup has been in my family for a really long time and it is unarguably the tastiest vegetable soup I have ever had. I have no doubt that you will fall in love with this soup and make it for everyone you love.”
Ingredients
Meat/snail/shaki/kpomo
Stock fish
Scotch bonnet pepper
Cayenne pepper
Water leaf
Ugu
Uziza leaves
Onions
Palm oil
Ground crayfish
Ogiri okpei
Seasoning powder
Salt to taste
Dry fish
Watch the vlog below: