Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

BN TV Living

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad" Writer Damilare Kuku Lands Lead Role in "The Wildflower" | Trailer

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

BN TV

Wear Your Baking Hat & Try The Kitchen Muse's Easy Challah Bread Recipe

BN TV Scoop

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Living

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

BN TV

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We can’t get over how heartwarming Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike‘s traditional wedding was yesterday. Everything was stunning, from the AsoEbiBella guests, which had everyone in the Nollywood industry in attendance, to Rita’s dashingly flawless look, and to the new bride and groom’s first dance.

In case you missed it, check out her first and second look here, and the AsoEbiBella guests we spotted in Owerri.

Congratulations to the latest couple in town.

See highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition
css.php