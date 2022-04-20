Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

We can’t get over how heartwarming Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike‘s traditional wedding was yesterday. Everything was stunning, from the AsoEbiBella guests, which had everyone in the Nollywood industry in attendance, to Rita’s dashingly flawless look, and to the new bride and groom’s first dance.

In case you missed it, check out her first and second look here, and the AsoEbiBella guests we spotted in Owerri.

Congratulations to the latest couple in town.

See highlights below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)