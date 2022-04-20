Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!



In a new issue of Architectural Digest, singer-songwriter and actress Chloë Bailey gives a tour of her elegant Los Angeles home.

Working with West Elm, Chloë designed her first apartment to serve as a restorative sanctuary, a place to find respite from the demands of her very busy life.

As for the aesthetic her vision was simple: a zen space that felt “elegant, chic, and elevated,” a reflection of the confidence, ambition, and warmheartedness she embodies.

Check our the photos of her home

And step into her home in the video below:

Photo Credit: for architecturaldigest.com