Connect with us

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

BN TV Living

This Yummy Vegetable Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad" Writer Damilare Kuku Lands Lead Role in "The Wildflower" | Trailer

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

BN TV

Wear Your Baking Hat & Try The Kitchen Muse's Easy Challah Bread Recipe

BN TV Scoop

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Living

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

BN TV

Here’s Your Look Inside Chloë Bailey’s Elegant & Chic Los Angeles Home – Thanks to Architectural Digest!

Published

4 hours ago

 on


In a new issue of Architectural Digest, singer-songwriter and actress Chloë Bailey gives a tour of her elegant Los Angeles home.

Working with West Elm, Chloë designed her first apartment to serve as a restorative sanctuary, a place to find respite from the demands of her very busy life.

As for the aesthetic her vision was simple: a zen space that felt “elegant, chic, and elevated,” a reflection of the confidence, ambition, and warmheartedness she embodies.

Check our the photos of her home

And step into her home in the video below:

Photo Credit: Frank Frances for architecturaldigest.com

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition
css.php