You think you know Asa, but did you know her dog is 13 years old and her long-time best friend is also her manager?

There’s a lot to learn about this award-winning singer, and this interview by YouTuber Korty EO will get you up to speed.

Asa talked about her music, heartbreak, religion, growing up, and a variety of other personal and interesting topics.

Check out the fascinating interview below: