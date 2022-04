Josh Alfred aka Josh2Funny is about to be a dad for the first time!

The comedian and his wife, Bina, are expecting baby #number one.

He shared the news on Instagram holding his wife’s hand as they walked down on the beach with her growing baby bump with the caption, “Hello.”

Another photo showed the soon-to-be mum striking a pose in a long orange dress.

Congratulations!

Photo Credit: @themichaelcollins_