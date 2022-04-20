See the First Teaser for Dare Olaitan’s Horror Film “Ile Owo (House of Money)”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dare Olaitan revealed a riveting one-minute first-look teaser for the thriller “Ile Owo” on Wednesday, which is co-produced by Kayode Kasum‘s Film Trybe, Singularity Media, and FilmOne Entertainment.

Written and directed by Olaitan, the cast includes Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga, Sophie Alakija, Akin Lewis, Temisan Emmanuel, Demola Adedoyin, Mofe Duncan, Tina Mba, Immaculata Oko Kasum, Jblaze Jide Oyegbile, Patrick Diabuah, Taye Arimoro and Ikponmwosa Gold.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dare E. Olaitan (@darthcoal)

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Busola has forever been unlucky with love. Pressure by society and her parent to tie the knot as a means to lift her family out of poverty she finally meets Tunji – the perfect man.

At first, Busola struggles to understand why a billionaire would choose to marry her but after she accepts his proposal of marriage, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead her to a truth she could never have imagined.

Watch the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dare E. Olaitan (@darthcoal)

Related Topics:

